Poconos charity collects school supplies for children

Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity is hosting its annual Food Truck and Cendor Festival. School supplies and toys for birthdays will be collected.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Setting more students up with success this upcoming school year is a goal Sherry Scott tasked herself with a couple of years ago after starting Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity at the First Baptist Church of East Stroudsburg. This year, she hopes to achieve it once again.

"A lot of the clients that we take care of need these things because they can't afford to buy their child a new backpack and school supplies to start out the year. So, people have reached out over the last three years that I've been doing this, and that seems to be one of the things they need to start school off with," said Scott.

The organization's mission is to provide necessities and toys to children. That's why Scott is looking ahead and collecting everything that goes inside a backpack.

"Crayons, markers, pencils, pens, rulers, folders—anything along those lines—the backpack itself, lunch boxes," Scott said.

But it's not just school supplies. The organization also collects birthday toys for the children they serve, and this weekend you'll be able to donate to both programs during the nonprofit's Food Truck and Vendor Festival.

"We have ten food trucks, and we have 30 vendors. We have live DJ music. We have petting and adoption. Case Critters is coming with animals, snakes, and all sorts of things, so that's fun," Scott said.

The festival is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Mountain View Vineyard in Hamilton Township. Money raised goes right back into helping serve children and families in need.

"It helps us operate. It helps us buy what we need. We have so many programs now that we need funding for, so this just helps us out to get through the year," Scott says.

If you can't make it to the Food Truck and Vendor Festival, you can drop off new toys and school supplies during the nonprofit's business hours.