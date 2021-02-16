Poconos bracing for another round of winter weather, ice expected

Folks were stocking up on supplies at stores on Route 611 in Tannersville.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In the Poconos, folks were bracing themselves for another round of winter weather.



The big issue this time is ice where road conditions are expected to be dicey overnight.



It's expected that ice will be the biggest issue and folks were stocking up on supplies at stores on Route 611 in Tannersville.

Michael Klingler of Whitehall commuted here for his job as a paramedic.



“I drove up from near Allentown, Whitehall and it wasn't too bad. Supposedly it's going to get bad overnight so we'll see,” said Klingler.



Donald Widdoss of Tannersville was making a quick stop for groceries at Weis Market before heading for a skiing trip at Camelback.



“We're trying to avoid the road altogether to stay safe. We know a lot of people from New York and New Jersey are not used to the PA roads, especially with the weather making it even worse,” said Widdoss.



Across the street on Route 611, folks were also stocking up on supplies at Steele's ACE Hardware.



Workers at ACE say while rock salt is one of their biggest sellers, many customers were buying items to help them if they lose power.



“So a lot of people are actually buying generators, gas cans, heat tape, flash light, kerosene, kerosene heaters anything in case the power goes out, they have something to prepare themselves with,” said ACE employee Devesh Ramdeo.



Kevin Koch of Reeders was getting some of both.

“I have some rock salt. I have some at home. I got a few more bags. And got 10 gallons of gas just case we lose power,” said Koch.



While others are scrambling to off the road, snow plow driver Mike Schultz of Stroudsburg will be on them.



“We're going to go out and pre-salt as much as we can. Take care of everything that we got to take care of. Keep an eye on everything,” said Schultz.