Pocono wildlife center looks to upgrade facilities

The Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for all the renovations needed.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Renovations are underway at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg.

"The first 20 years that we were here, we were building a center. Now it's time to bring that center up to a much better level for care," said Kathy Uhler, the lead educator at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center

Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing recently took over the 40-year-old wildlife center from Kathy Uhler. Uhler agreed to stick around and help out with the wildlife education program.

Now, the team is planning to upgrade the center's facilities, starting with weatherproofing and expanding enclosures.

"They aren't unsafe. It's just that they're just old and need to be upgraded. So we're looking to extend the flight cages and flight pens, and we're looking to bring them more to their natural habitat," said Susan Downing, one of the co-executive directors.

"We have gotten several estimates in all aspects, and all of them have been high. The problem with upgrading is the electricity, the electricity as it stands right now. The need is for an additional generator," said Janine Tancredi, one of the co-executive directors.

Another item on the list is to improve the clinic's medical services. The directors hope in the future, they can get an x-ray machine for the center.

The directors are launching a major fundraising campaign to hopefully help pay for all the needed upgrades.

"We've had so much support from this community. We really appreciate it, and now we're taking it to the next level," Downing said.

"We'll be able to take more in, of course, and the animals that are here will be provided a larger space," Tancredi said.

The current price tag for all the renovations amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

An anonymous donor has also agreed to match all donations up to $10,000.

You can donate on their website, or you can check their Facebook page.