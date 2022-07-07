Pocono UTV tours keep rolling despite high gas prices

Despite the price spikes in gasoline, Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours hasn't raised its prices.

LONG POND, Pa. — While driving a UTV at Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, can be a lot of fun, owner Jon Berry says it costs a lot to run one.

"Our most expensive piece of the puzzle is the acquisition of the vehicles. The next is keeping them fueled to run our tours," said Berry, the president and owner of Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours.

Berry says his entire business runs on gas and higher prices are impacting both sides of his business.

"We've seen about a 25 percent increase in our fuel prices. Fuel prices are impacting guest travel, so we've also seen a bit of reduction in our revenue because there is a little bit less travel," Berry said.

But despite the price spikes in gasoline, the company hasn't raised its prices.

"Especially in tumultuous times, it's important for people to get outside with friends and family and enjoy some experiences," said Berry. "We didn't want to raise our price, continuing to make this an affordable activity for people to do."

The owner says he's hoping to ride out gas prices so he doesn't have to raise his own for customers.

"It's tough but were just trying to do our part too, you know, provide outdoor experiences for our guests, you know, and we'll continue to do that as long as we can, and hopefully, we're going to see prices come back down, and then we won't have to be in a spot where we have to be moving our prices around all the time," Berry said.

The owner says only time will tell when gas prices drop, but he hopes it happens.

Check gas prices near you with the WNEP Gas Tracker.

New vehicle alert 🚨 Wolverine X4 Tours available daily! Reservations are made online at: www.poconooutdooradventuretours.com Posted by Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours on Friday, June 17, 2022