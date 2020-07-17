Pocono Twp. Volunteer Fire Company hosts food truck festival

Pocono Twp. Volunteer Fire Company was forced to cancel its annual carnival due to COVID-19. A Food Truck Festival will take its place.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Some of your favorite fair food can be picked up in Pocono Township.

The COVID-19 crisis forced the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company to cancel its annual carnival and replace it with something safer for the community.

"It's extremely important as a volunteer fire company, a majority of our funds come through donations such as fundraising. It's a heartbreak for a lot of people this year to not have the carnival, not just for us at the fire company but also for a lot of families in the area, but families out of the area. We have families that come in just for carnival week so we are pretty sad we aren't able to have it but because of COVID-19, we wanted to make sure we keep everyone safe," said Laura McMann, Pocono Township Vol. Fire Company member.

The Food Truck Festival will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through August 2nd here at the fire company grounds near Tannersville. A portion of proceeds will go to the volunteer fire company.

Chicken fingers and fries, funnel cakes and more are all on the menu.

Shadha Cox from Scotrun came with her children.

"It's really important, especially during this time that we really come together as a community and support the community in all facets," said Shadha Cox, Scotrun.

Not only is this a difficult year for the fire department but it's also a difficult year for vendors. A lot of their events got canceled, too.

Donald Hartman was cooking up a storm inside his food truck. He's glad to have some business and give back to a good cause.

"A lot of fairs are canceled, a lot of little festivals are canceled, church groups are canceled, this fire company uh, it's been a tough year for everybody," said Donald Hartman, Leon's French Fries and Bloomin' Onion.

If you can't stop by the food truck festival, you can help the fire department by buying a raffle ticket.