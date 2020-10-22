Driver nabbed after chase in the Poconos

The pursuit happened Wednesday afternoon in Pocono Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Monroe County after leading police on a chase that left several vehicles damaged.

It started around 3 p.m. Wednesday when officers tried to pull over Martin Baboolal of Henryville on an outstanding warrant.

Baboolal took off on Route 611 in Pocono Township. During the pursuit, officers say Baboolal struck a Pocono Township Police Department vehicle and two state police cruisers.

Officers used spike strips and roadblock to end the chase.