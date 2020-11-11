Pocono Township officials ask public to help find stolen sign

A posting on Pocono Township's Facebook page shows township officials making a plea for help in finding a stolen electronic speed sign.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pocono Township manager says they recently purchased four electronic signs.

Two were placed on Brookdale Road.

Now one has gone missing, believed to have been taken some time on Sunday, November 8th or Monday, November 9th.

And whoever stole it went through a lot of work to get it.

"It had a tamper-proof bolt on it and a bracket attached to it to one of our existing speed signs. And someone snapped the bracket off and the bolt and cut the other connector,” said Township Manager Taylor Munoz.

The other two signs were placed here on Bog Road.

Juliana Farrell has lived here for over 50 years. She was the one who requested the signs go up.



"And the reason I prompted all this was in beginning of January, my husband and I were going around the corner, up there, and some young girl came around, hit us and totaled his truck,” said Farrell.



The township's manager says he has no idea why someone would steal that sign. People we spoke to say they have no idea either.



"I really don't see a benefit in that. I really don't. What you going to hang it up on your wall. I mean, I think it's senseless,” said Josh Corvest of Jackson Township.

"That would be my question, what are you going to do with a sign?" said Doanda Harper of Pocono Township. "And I've seen the signs but I have no idea which one was taken, or where or how.”

The township's manager says those signs did not come cheap.

"They cost the township about $3,500 apiece. We got a deal when we bought all four of them together,” said Munoz. “But now we're in a position we're probably going to have to get a replacement through our insurance.”