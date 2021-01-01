Pocono Township Ice Rink opens for the season

The rink opened on Monday for the season and is located behind the war memorial along Route 611 in Tannersville.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — It was a busy day at the Pocono Township Ice Rink as families looked to start the year off on a good foot.

The rink opened on Monday for the season and is located behind the war memorial along Route 611 in Tannersville.

"We've seen it for a couple of years, but I don't think it froze last year, so we were pretty excited that it did this year," said Mary Thompson from Reeders.

Katherine Thompson was one of the skaters on the ice. She was practicing her skating, using her mom's hand as balance.

"It's kind of hard at first, but once you get the balance, it's kind of easier," said Katherine Thompson.

While some may prefer to be on solid ground. Those on the ice say it's a free, family-fun activity to do during the winter.

"It's a great way to come out, be with members of the community, get some fresh air get outdoors, and again it's something that's safe and socially distance and still have a great time and get some exercise," said Tamara Pettite Laubenguier, from Cresco.

"I think it's great because, for one thing, it's free, and it gets them outdoors and especially now with COVID its nice because you know you don't have to be to close to other people, so it's a really nice thing for families to be able to do," said Thompson.

When colder conditions stay, the Township does plan to turn on the generator daily to allow for night-time skating.