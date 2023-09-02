Pocono theatre group serenades your sweetie

The School of Visual and Performing Arts and Rebel Stages in Delaware Water Gap are hosting a singing Valentine's Day fundraiser.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — It's off-season for this group of youth production cast members from The School of Visual and Performing Arts and Rebel Stages in Delaware Water Gap.

But the group is doing anything but relaxing during their time away from the stage.

During the season of love, they're getting ready to serenade your sweetie.

"It's going to be amazing. I think it's going to be a very fun experience, and I'm just so happy to spread love to everybody," said Marina McDonnel, a youth Production cast member.

The theatre kids are hosting a singing Valentine's fundraiser.

For $5 a piece, they will sing "Can you feel the love tonight" from the Lion King to the special someone of your choosing.

All the money raised goes back to the school to help with future productions.

"The name of the person that sent the Valentine. The name of the person that's receiving the Valentine and the phone number, and then they're going to make the phone calls. They'll introduce themselves and ask for the person that's receiving the Valentine. They'll sing the song from Lion King Jr., which will be performed in the Summer," said Flora Schubert with the School of Visual and Performing Arts and Rebel Stages.

So far, 50 people have bought singing valentines. Theatre members say it's a fun way to show someone you love them, even if you can't sing.

"We wanted to think of something that was financially accessible for people, really special, and not something that was going to end up in the garbage can that didn't really need. So this should spread some smiles, you know, bring some smiles, spread some joy, and hopefully be something they really remember," said Schubert.

The deadline to get your loved one a singing Valentine is Sunday, February 12.

All calls will be made on Monday, February 13, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Click here to order one.