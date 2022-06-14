Pocono sisters transform old church into wedding and event venue

Pocono Palms is situated inside the old St. Bernadette's Catholic Church.

CRESCO, Pa. — For almost two years, sisters Alyssa and Carolyn O'Leary have been a part of making memories for dozens of brides and grooms at their wedding and event venue, Pocono Palms, in Barrett Township near Cresco.

"It's a great thing to be a part of you know you get to be a part of someone's best day of their lives," said Alyssa.

Pocono Palms is situated inside the old St. Bernadette's Catholic Church.

Their vision to open a venue came together after the sisters did some event planning on the side of their everyday jobs, always wanting to own a business together.

But it wasn't easy; the COVID-19 pandemic delayed them from opening and when they were finally able to, it was a slow start.

"We started with some smaller events, some micro-weddings, and then naturally the event size kind of grew from there. Last season was our first big season and we did about 30 events," said Alyssa.

After moving to the Poconos in 2018, the siblings bought the church from the Diocese of Scranton in 2019 and renovated it to become a space that fits in perfectly with the Poconos.

"The Poconos are so rustic, to begin with. You know, it has that great like woodsy feel, but we really wanted to do something that was a little more modern, especially inside, so that's kind of our aesthetic, so that does set us apart from a little from some of the other venues out here," Carolyn said.

The ladies did so much to this property that their outdoor area was used for the part of the church parking lot. Now it's the outdoor ceremony area and cocktail hour.

"Everyone was like, 'You girls know what you're getting into.' Now, when we look back at the pictures, we're like, 'Wow, wow,'" Carolyn said.

The venue features an outdoor garden ceremony site and a large, indoor reception hall with stunning archways, lush greenery, and custom-built tables from the old church pews.

The sisters say they're on track to host 40 to 50 events this year.

For more information on Pocono Palms, click here.