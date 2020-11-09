Pocono restaurant owners discuss new rules

Come September 21, restaurants will be allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent, but restaurants that serve alcohol must stop selling at 10 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Folks from The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau, Pocono area legislators, and business owners in the hospitality industry, met under the pavilion at the Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township on Friday to discuss the governor's new restaurant rules.

On September 21, restaurants will be allowed to increase their indoor capacity to 50 percent, but restaurants that serve alcohol must stop selling at 10 p.m.

"They giveth and they taketh away. And when they taketh away, they're saying, 'Hey, alcohol sales stop at 10 o'clock," said Rick Defino, The Original Pocono Pub.

Business owners spoke passionately about how the Pocono region has different needs than other areas. Some voiced concerns about the new alcohol rule and the lack of details on what time restaurants have to close. Others worry that these constant restrictions on restaurants are creating a stigma that going to a restaurant is unsafe.

"We're being pinpointed as the industry that's the cause, and when you talk to everybody and see that we're all following the rules, we're all doing what we're supposed to be doing, and you're seeing the numbers down," said Jean-Luc Vitiello, Pocono Brewery Company.

The discussion gave business owners the chance to talk directly with their representatives in Harrisburg. The event was organized by the owner of the Lounge Restaurant in Bartonsville.

"I think that's where it's very important to sit down with restaurant owners and bar owners to come up with better common-sense solutions. Listen, I think there's an answer out there, but this is a bipartisan issue that is important to everybody," said Steve Ertle, The Lounge.