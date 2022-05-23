Busy weekend for resorts in the Poconos

Camelback resort is almost sold out for the holiday weekend, with many attractions open.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it's at the water park or riding ATVs on the mountain, people at Camelback Resort near Tannersville are ready for the long holiday weekend ahead.

A family from Long Island, New York started the holiday fun early.

"We're just here to enjoy the weekend before the rush for Memorial Day Weekend, but it's just so nice to be out here again. Introduce this to the kids. It's been a while since we've been out and feel normal again," said Pavneet Mehre.

"We'll have ziplines, our mountain coaster. We have the adventure zone which has a climbing wall and the euro bungie. I mean, it's a blast. You can't find anything else like this around here," said Molly Coneybeer, Camelback's social media manager.

In addition to all the outdoor activities, resort officials say the indoor waterpark, Aquatopia, is fully open and you don't have to stay at the hotel to take advantage of the fun.

"I brought them up here because I came here with my own family last July and I had a good time and I thought you know expose them to the Poconos. Get them out of their comfort zone. you know they'll have a good time," said Alphonso Jones, Camden, NJ.

Alphonso Jones took more than two dozen students from Camden, New Jersey on their senior class trip. He says their plans changed when the price of gas when up, but worked out for the better.

"We were originally planning to go to Virginia Beach, but with the prices now it's like $660 per person and we managed to come up here with the bus transportation and three-night stay for $222. And it's working out really well," Jones said.

Managers at Camelback believe if this weekend is any indication of what summer will look like, they are in good shape.

