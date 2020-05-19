Pocono Raceway opens seasonal, social distancing campgrounds and adds spots inside the track

All campgrounds will open and follow the social distancing guidelines and protocols as set by the CDC and state officials.

LONG POND, Pa. — Long Pond Campground is officially open at Pocono Raceway.

This year, there's a new place where campers can stay.

Track officials have created an Infield RV Park Campground, located inside the track.

"You literally get to camp in the same spot that Jeff Gordon, Jimmy Johnson, Dale Jr., these guys park their RVs and plug into the same outlet that you're going to be plugging into. We might even be able to pair you with the exact spot that the driver that you love usually stays in," said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO.

There are 120 Infield RV Park spots with power, water, and sewage hookups.

"You're going to be outdoors, you're going to be distanced from camper to camper. There's going to be at least 20 feet between the campers themselves. We are still going to require folks to do whatever the CDC says, will you need to wear a mask within a six-feet range, absolutely," said Igdalsky.

Campsites are available per day or per week.

However, certain amenities and facilities will be closed like the playground and dog park.

"Every little bit of joy we can give people right now, that's our main goal so let's get that home on wheels rolling and see a different set of sights," said Igdalsky.

The Infield RV Park will not be available to the general public during the scheduled June doubleheader NASCAR races

As for other campsites, Igdalsky says they continue to working closely with NASCAR and government officials.