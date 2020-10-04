Pocono Raceway hosts 'Air 5 Challenge' for Pocono Mountains United Way

Pocono Raceway raising money for 'Monroe County Crisis Response Fund' during Coronavirus pandemic.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Shaking hands, hugging, even high fiving is a big no, no right now due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Air 5's" on the other hand, are okay.

Pocono Raceway is asking you to hand out some 'Air 5's' to people who deserve some recognition during this time of uncertainty.

"The goal here is to inspire people whether it be folks, like my wife, who is a nurse, or people at grocery stores, people making masks things of that nature. So every time the #Air5Challenge is used, we want to donate a dollar to the 'Pocono Mountains Crisis Response Fund'," said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President.

Pocono Mountains United Way's 'Monroe County Crisis Response Fund' is a one-time grant to financially support organizations helping people in the community.

All you need to do is nominate someone deserving of an 'Air 5', say why they deserve it and then challenge them to do the same using hashtag Air 5 Challenge. The 'Air 5' can be done by picture or video.

The Mattioli Foundation in coordination with Pocono Raceway will donate the money.

Officials with the Pocono Mountains United Way say fundraisers like this will go a long way for people who have been greatly impacted by COVID-19.

"This is our attempt to really connect our community to a cause and to make sure the vulnerable populations are being taken care of," said Michael Tukeva, Pocono Mountains United Way President.

I'm giving an 'Air 5' to Dan the Cameraman.

Besides the Pocono dynamic duo, the 'Air 5' Challenge also gained attention from people like NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.