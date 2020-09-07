Pocono Raceway holds 15th annual blood drive

This year's blood drive honored the legacy and philanthropic impact of Dr. Rose Mattioli, Pocono Raceway’s co-founder and matriarch.

LONG POND, Pa. — Blood donors from near and far came out on Thursday for a good cause.

The Pocono Raceway and the American Red Cross held their 15th annual blood drive and "Ride for the Red" event in Long Pond.

As of Thursday morning, the Red Cross had over 100 appointments, with hopes to exceed over 100 pints of blood.

Employees from the Red Cross say now more than ever is the right time to donate.

"We don't know when this pandemic is going to end. We have no idea, but the reality is that patients in the hospital still need access to blood and platelets," said Alana Mauger, American Red Cross.

That need for blood is recognized and understood by those who donated

"A lot of people need blood, we're in the middle of a pandemic and people need this to survive. You're actually giving life at this point," said Dave Kenney, Donner.

You could also take a lap around the track for $10, another fun way to donate.

This year's blood drive honored Dr. Rose Mattioli, the co-founder, and matriarch of the Pocono raceway, who passed away last month.

Her legacy and philanthropic impact is something the family wants to keep doing.

"We're continuing the legacy that she and Doc started of giving back to the community, support it in any way we can. I mean, I'm not just holding a blood drive. I donated power red, for the last 15 years so we don't, we don't just do it, we put our money where the mouth is," said Nick Idgalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO.