Pocono Raceway and Weis Markets teaming up to give back to essential workers

The launch of the Hometown Hero Program gives people a chance to nominate someone who has stepped up during the pandemic to win prizes from Pocono and Weis.

LONG POND, Pa. — Weis Markets and Pocono Raceway have teamed up to reward essential workers that have stepped up or given back to their community during the pandemic.

The Hometown Hero Program is an online contest where people can nominate their hero to win $500 in gift cards to Weis Markets and a VIP access package for next year's race at Pocono.

"You know those people have really stepped up and done some tremendous amazing things. They could be a grocery worker or could be a retail shop where they've gone above and beyond just to support their community, help out people in need. Anyone that they look at and say hey that's my hero. Even could be a family member," said Weis Markets V.P. of Advertising and Marketing, Ron Bonacci.

Despite not having fans in the stands, the Pocono Raceway wants race fans to feel like they aren't forgotten.

The track has even set up an area on its website, with virtual access to many things happening on and off the track, including a contest and other giveaways.

"You got a month to get your thoughts in order get your 500 words together, grab your videos, grab your photos, upload them to Pocono raceway.com slash hometown. Thank your friends, families, co-workers, colleagues, associates, anybody you can think of," said Pocono Raceway Track President, Ben May.

Fans aren't allowed in the track this year, but this contest would allow the winner VIP access to anywhere on the track next year.

"We've all been through tough times there's a lot of folks out of work, a lot of folks pushing the limit and this is a great way to honor them and reward them with Weis Markets gift cards and experience to the racetrack for a NASCAR race in 2021," continued May.

Weis Markets has also arranged for two drivers to make appearances at their Tannersville and Brodheadsville locations this weekend.

"It's a great opportunity for those who are in the area, those that are vacationing in this space, who still love NASCAR want to get out to see a race car fan, meet these NASCAR drivers they'll sign some autographs, meet and greet with the customers that come to the stores," continued Bonacci.

Nominations for the Hometown Hero program are open until July 22nd.