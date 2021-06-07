Pocono program helps kids earn a bike

Some unwanted bikes are now in the hands of a nonprofit organization that will use them to give back to children, but you'll have to earn those wheels.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — More than two dozen bicycles were picked up Monday at the Coolbaugh Township Department of Public Works buildings near Tobyhanna.

The wheels now belong to a nonprofit group called Youth Infusion. It focuses on youth-led projects and programs.

"We have a program called Earn a Bike. We take used bikes, and we have the kids go on, hands-on, really learning about the anatomy of the bike while keeping bikes off the landfill. It's great overall for the environment and building confidence in kids," Elika Almeida explained.

The bikes were recently collected during a community bulk drop-off day in the township.

Alma Ruiz-Smith, a township supervisor, says this is a great way to give back and keep children occupied.

"The bikes are going to serve a purpose of whether it's, refurbish them, rebuild them, or have bike parts for kids that don't have bicycles, it will give them a project in the summertime."

This program was put on hiatus last year because of the pandemic, but now organizers are happy to pick up donations and get the bikes into the hands of kids.

"I am so grateful and happy that we get the first donation of bikes, and they all look great," Almeiva said.

Kids will also receive hands-on lessons in bike maintenance and bike safety. If you think your child would benefit from the program, you can email Youth Infusion here.