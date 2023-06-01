Pocono Pride in downtown Stroudsburg

The fourth annual Pocono Pride Festival is set to take place this Sunday in Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — LGBTQ+ Pride flags have returned to Main Street in Stroudsburg to celebrate Pride Month as the borough prepares to block off Courthouse Square for the Pocono Pride Festival.

This year, organizers are going bigger and better than ever before.

"Look for 50-plus vendors. In the past, we've had about 30 to 40, so it increased a little bit there. We increased our security as well. Security is very important, but we also made sure that people want drag shows, so we increased our one-hour drag show to two hours," said Stroudsburg Mayor Michael Moreno.

Before the festival on Sunday, Christ Episcopal Church on North 7th Street is hosting a pride mass Saturday at 5 p.m.

"True Colors, I think, is the procession. Then we come in, and there's a welcome. There are some prayers. We are still going to confess because the Christian church has done some harm to this particular community, and so we need to repent for that," said Fr. Bruce Gowe, Christ Episcopal Church.

This year's festival has expanded its footprint from Courthouse Square up North 7th Street and onto Main. Parking spots between 6th Street and 8th Street will be blocked off to accommodate all the vendors.

"We started with, 'Is there a need?' And if there wasn't a need, then it would die out and wouldn't need to do it, but year over year over year, it shows that there is a need. We hear kids who feel comfortable like, 'Oh, my God, there's a pride festival right here in downtown Stroudsburg. I can come out and be myself.' So it's really exciting to be able to offer that opportunity for them," Mayor Moreno said.

"It's really a celebration of queerness for all people. It's not just for LGBTQ, but it's also allies and support," Fr. Gowe said.

The Pocono Pride Festival will take over the Courthouse Square and some surrounding streets on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.