Pocono Pride Festival this weekend in Stroudsburg

A first-of-its-kind PRIDE event will take place this weekend in the Poconos. The Pocono Pride Festival is set to take place on Sunday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Downtown Stroudsburg got a boost of color this month.

LGBTQ Pride flags fly high along Main Street.

The crosswalk near Courthouse Square was recently re-painted to match the colors of the rainbow.

It's all to celebrate Pride Month.

"June 6, 2021, is the year for the Pocono Pride Festival. We are having it right here on Courthouse Square in the heart of the Poconos, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania," said Michael Moreno, Pocono Pride Festival Organizer.

Pocono Pride Festival, a first-of-its-kind event, will take place this Sunday in the borough.

The event was designed as a way to give more representation to the LGBTQ+ community.

Michael Moreno is one of the organizers.

"Last year, because of COVID, we weren't able to have it right in the heart of Stroudsburg, but we held it at Rainbow Mountain Resort, where we had a community day of sorts. It was a lot fewer vendors, a lot fewer participants, but this year we are finally happy to have it here," said Moreno.

Music, live entertainment, crafts, and food trucks just some of what you can expect to see and do at this all-day event.

"Everyone is excited. Everywhere you go, people are just pumped. They have their PROUD supporter's stickers in their windows, and everyone is just excited that, it's nice we can have this now it's welcomed, and we can be out and proud," said Moreno.

One place that is really excited to celebrate PRIDE month is Rainbow Mountain Resort near East Stroudsburg. Plenty of people are staying at the resort this weekend to take part in the festival.

Robyn Maley works at Rainbow Mountain Resort.

Maley says rooms are almost fully booked. Events are also planned there throughout the weekend. Both on land at the resort and in the iconic pool.

"Last weekend was not a good weekend. It rained all weekend. So hopefully this weekend for PRIDE, then we will have nice weather and have a nice weekend," said Robyn Maley, Rainbow Mountain Resort.