Pocono outlets gets new name, renovations planned

Plans include a play area for kids, a food truck pavilion, and an overall facelift on all buildings, walkways, restrooms, and seating areas.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Driving on Interstate 80 in Tannersville, it's hard to miss the sign displaying the new name for The Crossing Premium Outlets in Pocono Township.

Now called Pocono Premium Outlets, the new name comes with a new look and renovations.

It's welcome news for people like John Davies, the general manager of Crocs.

"I've been here almost 30 years. So, I'd say the early late 2000s, we were saying, 'Wow, we could really use an upgrade.' And I know it costs a lot of money, and this place does generate a lot of revenue. To hear this now, I couldn't be happier. It's a big deal," said Davies.

On Thursday, officials showed off the plans for the multi-million-dollar renovation. It includes a play area for kids, a food truck pavilion, and an overall facelift on all buildings, walkways, restrooms, and seating areas.

"Will be touching every square foot of the building façade, refreshing, refinishing repairing the facades, creating a new color palette, a more contemporary color palette for the property," said Peter Poruczynski, the vice president of design for Simon, the company that owns Pocono Premium Outlets.

The renovation will give guests a better shopping experience, and local leaders say it will also help surrounding businesses.

"Local businesses are benefitting directly, and if there is no business here on-site, there are businesses around that are that will also benefit from the individuals who come and shop, and then look for somewhere to eat, recreate, get gas, you name it. So, the trickle-down effect within our local economy is great," said Pocono Township Manager Taylor Munoz.

The outlets will remain open to customers throughout the renovation.

"We're out here trying to make sure that our guests have a good time. We're out here every day trying to make sure our guests can find what they're shopping for, and so it looks like our landlords are going to take care of us," said Trip Ruvane, the owner of Barley Creek Brewing Company.

Work is set to begin next month and will be completed in late fall.