Pocono Organics offers fresh, organic produce "barn side" during pandemic

Pocono Organics, near Long Pond, opened its barn doors to people looking to get fresh produce.

LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono Organics, in Tunkhannock Township, recently saw its first wave of customers.

They are offering fresh produce to-go.

"We have a really good mix of spring mix encore lettuce, basil plants, everything is cut fresh today actually. So you can't be fresher than that. You get a two-week shelf life out of it. We also have soap, Rodale pork, pork loin, pork chops," said Jonathan Skaro, Pocono Organics Farm Director.

Pocono Organics is partnering with Rodale Institute, a nonprofit that supports research into organic farming.

Ashley Walsh is the founder of Pocono Organics.

She says while the main facility won't open for a few more weeks, farmers thought it was important to get some kind of healthy food out to people during this time.

"We've all seen at the grocery stores the selection is very limited, so we really ramped up our production to be able to provide during this time," said Walsh.

"We just wanted to be able to give back to the community in some type of way where we can provide good food during this time of the pandemic," added Skaro.

Because of social distancing rules, items can be purchased online. Pickups are done "barn-side."

"We have masks and gloves and Pocono Organics staff will bring the box of good that was ordered and put it right into your trunk for you," said Walsh.