Pocono Organics CBD to sponsor Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race

The organic farm hopes this will highlight and educate people on hemp CBD products.

LONG POND, Pa. — The NASCAR doubleheader is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's cup series race has been dubbed Pocono Organics CBD 325.

Ashley Walsh is the founder and president. She says this is the first time a CBD organization has sponsored a race.

"We are so excited just to be representing what a great product it is and what this amazing plant can do and educating people along the way," said Walsh. "Here we are a health and wellness organization. We grow lots of things, and hemp happens to be one of them."

Doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days.

Ben May, the president of the raceway, is thrilled with this year's race sponsors

"It's really, really neat stuff we are doing here in Long Pond. It's kind of nice to be able to showcase it off, enhance our family of businesses, enhance the area, and do it all with a super fun, outdoor NASCAR weekend," May said.

Pocono Organics sponsored a race last year, but because of the pandemic, no fans were allowed in the stands.

Walsh says she's thrilled to have her organization back again hoping to educate people about CBD.

"Really, this is an awareness campaign to educate people about what an amazing plant the hemp plant is and what it can do, from helping our environment to human health."

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series will be sponsored by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

People will start pulling into the track on Thursday to get the party started.