Pocono Old Tyme Tractor Show returns

The show runs through Sunday at the West End fairgrounds just off Route 209 in Gilbert.

GILBERT, Pa. — For over 20 years, David Kraft of Pocono Lake has been coming to the annual Pocono Old Tyme Tractor Show at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, but when the show didn't happen last year, he was pretty upset.

"I was disappointed. I like to get together with my friends. We always have a picnic before this show starts on Thursday evening, but unfortunately, we didn't get together last year, so this is kind of like a reunion for all of us to get together," said Kraft.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic canceled what would have been the 25th show.

The Pocono Old Tyme Tractor Show features farm equipment, tractors, and engine demonstrations.

Kraft is just one of the people who brought out one of his favorite pieces of farm equipment, which demonstrates the making of butter.

"I go to various shows around the state and this one of my favorite because it's close to home and we just like to get this old equipment up and running and demonstrate what was going on 100 years ago on the farm," Kraft said.

And that's the goal of the show—to help preserve our past and promote the interest and education of old-time farm equipment.

Willow Krechel from Kunkletown is 20 years old and says her dad has been taking her to the show ever since she was born.

"We're not a farm family but my dad picks up just some fixer-uppers every once in a while and just brings them home for us to work on together," said Krechel.

Those in the farm equipment community are thankful that they were able to bring back this year's show.

"Last night was the opening night here and we saw members that we haven't seen in a year and a half, so it was a good welcome back," said Dennis Borger, the president of the Pocono Old Tyme Farm Equipment Association.

Money raised will help keep the Pocono Old Tyme Farm Equipment Museum here open to the public.