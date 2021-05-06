Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to sponsor NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway will be able to operate at full capacity during its double-header NASCAR race scheduled for late June.

LONG POND, Pa. — Roaring engines and cheers from NASCAR fans will once again fill Pocono Raceway near Long Pond this summer.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day.

"It's important to us, our community," said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. "Business and attractions, we all help each other. We hope our race fans visit the businesses, stay in the hotels, visit Kalahari, go to Wawa, Barley Creek. This is all such a big deal, and in return, we hope the folks coming to visit the Pocono Mountains and those who have moved here take a turn and swing by Pocono Raceway on the 25th and 27th of June."

Pocono Raceway has partnered with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 27.

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 will also highlight the indoor and outdoor attractions, activities, events, lodging, and restaurants within the 2,400 square miles encompassing northeast Pennsylvania's Carbon, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne Counties.

"Not only are we reopening a major attraction in the Pocono Mountains, but it's an iconic attraction. We have such a strong partnership with Pocono Raceway and all of their subsidiary attractions, and we just couldn't be more excited to be one of the sponsors and supporters of this great race and getting people back out to just enjoy those attractions. We are thrilled," said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.