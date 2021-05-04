Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau organizes job fair

Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has organized a region-wide job fair next week with plenty of jobs that need to be filled.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you're looking for a full-time or part-time job, there are plenty of resorts in the Poconos looking to hire you.

A region-wide job fair is being held next week throughout the Poconos, organized by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

"We have hundreds of jobs posted, but for that day, we have over 70 folks, 70 employers who are participating," said Chris Barrett, the PMVB president and CEO.

Barrett says it's become increasingly difficult to get people to apply for jobs.

"I think, with the second stimulus bill, the intentions were very good, but they had the opposite effect. If you're paying folks just as much to stay home, it's harder to get them, to convince them to come to work, and too, there is the aspect of COVID, and they can be fearful of that, so there are a couple of different things at play that never in a normal season you would have to deal and contend with," said Barrett.

Jobs up for grabs range from entry to executive levels.

"The jobs that are posted here on our website range in all kinds of jobs. There are part-time, full-time jobs, but they are life-sustaining jobs, jobs that have really strong tip income, flexibility in scheduling, all those kinds of things. If you're looking for a job as a career, those jobs are available as well," said Barrett.

Job Fairs will be held at the following locations next Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions for jobs in Monroe County

Blue Mountain Resort for jobs in Carbon County

The Inn at Woodloch for jobs in Wayne and Pike Counties