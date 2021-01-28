Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau launches job website

There's a new way to find out who is hiring in Monroe, Carbon, Wayne, and Pike Counties thanks to a brand new job portal.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for a job can be stressful, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

However, businesses are hiring.

With just a few clicks, you can find jobs throughout the Pocono Mountains, thanks to a new online job portal.

It was created by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

"We wanted to have a place where if someone was looking for a job, they could go to very easily and apply. We have about 50 jobs on there now from a number of major resorts throughout the Poconos," said Chris Barrett, PMVB President and CEO.

Full-time and part-time jobs are listed on the website throughout Monroe, Wayne, Carbon, and Pike Counties.

Jobs listed include everything from snow lift attendants, bartenders, media coordinators, and more.

Barrett says this website is a great outlet for employers and future employees.

"I think what a lot of folks miss are the really, really good jobs in our industry that are career building. It's a great place to learn soft skills, how to deal with the general public, and even if you don't make it a career, it's a great place to start, a great place to end, but it's a great place to have an amazing career," said Barrett.

One resort that has a lot of jobs posted is Camelback. There are plenty of jobs to choose from, especially for right now. Winter is one of the busiest seasons.

"We really want to make the guest experience quicker and faster because we've been so busy this season, and in order to do that, we just need more staff," said Nicolette Nordmark, marketing coordinator at Camelback Resort near Tannersville.

Nordmark says lift operators and snowmakers are just some of the positions the resort hopes to fill.

"We are getting them all out there and accepting applications, and we are excited to add new team members," said Nordmark.

Employment postings are reserved for members of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, although Barrett says they may open the site to non-members sometime this spring.