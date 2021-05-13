Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau hosts region-wide job fair

Fairs were hosted at several venues to help resorts and other businesses hire employees.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — People looking for jobs and employers eager to hire filled the inside of Kalahari Resort's Convention Center in Pocono Township on Thursday.

Patricia Ashcraft from Cresco has been without a job for a few months.

"I needed a break. I was a caregiver. I worked there for two years. It's a hard, hard job so I took a break. I want to get back into factory work because that's what I've always done," said Ashcraft.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau organized this region-wide job fair.

Kalahari played host for jobs in Monroe County, while Blue Mountain Resort hosted for jobs in Carbon County, and The Inn at Woodloch for jobs in Wayne and Pike Counties.

Mary Kate Bowen is a business developer at Express Employment Professionals.

"We work with a lot of local businesses. We cover four counties which are fantastic. We are looking to get as many people back to work as possible. It's time," said Bowen.

While some people who showed up to this job fair didn't work over the last few months, there are some others who are just looking for a career change.

Samantha Regan from Brodheadsville works in child care right now. She's looking for a little more financial stability.

"A lot of people out there my age are searching for jobs. A lot of them got put out by COVID and you know they are just tired of the low-end jobs, low-end wages. They are looking for something that is going to get them in the direction that they want to further their careers with," said Regan.

Both employers and potential employees were happy to see a good turnout at this job fair.

"I think it's great, especially with all this pandemic crap and people wanting to sit home and collect unemployment. I think this is great. A lot more people than I thought," said Ashcraft.

If you didn't feel comfortable going to the job fairs because of the ongoing pandemic, the same positions are available online, and you can do it all from the comfort of your own home.