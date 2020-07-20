Pocono Mountains United Way offers rent relief program

Renters who qualify may receive assistance up to $750 a month, for up to six months.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — If you find yourself falling on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unable to pay bills, the Pocono Mountains United Way on lower Main Street in Stroudsburg might be able to help you.

The non-profit organization just launched a rent relief program.

Renters who qualify may receive assistance up to $750 a month, for up to six months.

"If your rent is $400, it would still, it would not be the full 750 but up to the maximum rent that you have. If your rent is $1,000, we can still do up to the $750 and the difference, the landlord cannot go after the tenant for the difference in rent," said Joshua Walker, Pocono Mountains United Way.

The CARES Act, passed in March, provided $4.9 billion in economic relief funds for Pennsylvania.

The states general assembly gave $150 million of those funds to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for rental assistance.

"This is so important. We are living in unprecedented times and it's something none of us ever thought we would see and so a lot of people have been adversely impacted by this pandemic nationwide. I would encourage everyone to apply if you think that you qualify," said Walker.

To be eligible for the rent relief program you must be a renter and a resident of Monroe County at the time of your application. You must be able to document at least a 30% reduction in annual income since March 1 related to COVID-19, or you must have become unemployed after March 1 according to program guidelines.

This process is being done on a first come, first served basis. That's why it's important to get your application in as soon as possible. There are a number of different ways you can get your application here to the United Way. You can send it by email, regular mail, or drop it off right here.

Applications must be in by September 30th.