Pocono Mountain West honors senior football players

New banners were unveiled to recognize the players for their dedication.

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — A school in the Poconos is honoring the senior members of its' football team.

Pocono Mountain West High School unveiled a new banner honoring seniors on the varsity team on Thursday evening.

Coaches wanted to recognize them for their dedication even though they're playing a schedule shortened because of the pandemic.

"I'm so happy for those 15 seniors that a lot of them didn't think they were going to play. They always thought, 'coach there is no way we're going to play,' but for them, I feel happy for them," said coach Jim McCarol.

"As soon as that thing came out, immediately we ent to our group chat and went nuts. We were psyched about it," said senior Brody Miller.