Pocono Mountain School District votes to open virtually

One of the largest school districts in our area has made the decision for kids to return back to school virtually.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Parents of students in the Pocono Mountain School District had been surveyed about options to send their kids back to school. At Wednesday night's school board meeting, the board voted 8 - 1 to open the school year in an all-virtual mode.

The Learn From Home Virtual Program will provide 100 percent virtual classes for students in grades K to 12.

That option was developed after the three original options presented to the board last month received a critical reception from parents and others in the community. A survey of parents taken earlier this month had two-thirds of parents who took the survey favor the virtual option.

We caught up with some parents with students in the district about the decision.

"One day of school really didn't make any sense to me, definitely if they're not having the staff or the students tested for COVID-19, so I'm all for the virtual," Shana Nixon said.

Kimberly Butler has three kids in the school district, including her youngest daughter Fiona, who is starting kindergarten.

"Cyber is the way to go for this year until they can get a handle on it. I really don't feel safe putting my kids in school at this time," Butler said.

"On one side, I'm happy but on the other side, I really feel a little sad," Jojo Nemeth said.

Most parents we spoke with say they chose the virtual option, solely based on the safety of sending their kids to school, but the still have concerns with online learning from home.

"His attention span when he does the online school, he doesn't have the attention span. He's going into third grade and he doesn't have the patience to sit there and even watch a 20-minute video," said Jennifer Small.

Students will be able to have direct online contact with their teachers and classmates. Jennifer is happy to hear that for her son Jojo, who will be starting third grade at Clear Run Intermediate.

"I think he'll feel more like he's in school. I think that's a lot better than the program they used at the end of the year. I know they had to rush, and everything was spur of the moment, but I think it'll be a lot better."