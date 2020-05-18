Pocono Mountain business owners & officials sign safety promise

The "Pocono Promise" means that businesses voluntarily agree to follow federal, state, and local guidelines that protect the general public.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In a virtual chat room, business owners, state representatives, and members of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau took a safety pledge.

Promising to protect guests and employees against COVID-19 once it's time to safely reopen.

Business owners and County Commissioners from Carbon and Wayne Counties were among those in the meeting, that part of the Pocono Mountains is scheduled to move to Governor Tom Wolf's "yellow phase" of reopening on Friday.

"It's our expectation that by signing this promise, businesses and entities will advance and move forward in a safe and responsible manner that we can re-energize and have our economy reemerge," said Commissioner Chris Lukasevich, (R) Carbon County.

"We are excited to sign the Pocono Promise and continue our values and welcome you all back here to the brewery very soon," said Becky Ryman, Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. CEO.

Monroe and Pike Counties are still in the red phase of the reopening plan. Business managers and county leaders say they are ready when it's time.

"All the business owners are making sure that we commit to a consistent, safe, clean environment for all of our guests that come to our destination so that people feel comfortable when they come to our destination," said Bill Colavito, Great Wolf Lodge General Manager.

"We hope to join Carbon and Wayne in the next phase and then move towards green and we hope to do it alongside all of our good friends in Monroe County, too. Thank you for your leadership. We are ready and waiting to open and look forward to a good summer," said Commissioner Ron Schmalzle, (R) Pike County.