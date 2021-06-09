Pocono Lions host veterans outdoor program

A group of veterans spent the day kayaking today at a state park in the Poconos.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — There's nothing like hitting the water on a nice June day.

Dozens of people loaded into kayaks and paddled around at Tobyhanna State Park.

"This is awesome. It's very nice that people are willing to do this for us," said Peter Sunshine, Sights for Hope.

The Pocono Lions Club partnered with U.S. Veterans Rowing and Kayaking to form the Pennsylvania Veterans Rowing and Kayaking Program also known as PAVRAK.

The program aims to engage veterans, the sight-impaired, and first responders in fun, outdoor physical activity.

"It's just to get out, have a little fun on the lake, it's recreational. What the founder of the organization found was that it's very therapeutic, especially for the vision impaired. We have a group from sights for hope and a couple of them are veterans also. We are very happy with the way it started," said Mike Kummer, Pocono Lions Club.

This is the first year the organization is hosting the event. It was supposed to take place last year but had to be canceled because of the pandemic. As you can imagine, everyone here is excited to be out on the water.

Susan Lieberman is visually impaired and a member of Sights for Hope.

"It means a lot to us. We are doing, every Wednesday I believe like five people from the group. We are all visually impaired for one reason or another and then we have other things going on but it's like we are free," said Lieberman.

PAVRACK would like to continue hosting events like this but in order to do so, donations are needed.