Pocono flower show and plant sale returns

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From colorful floral displays to interesting-looking flowers — the inside of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tannersville has been transformed into every gardener's dream.

The annual flower show and plant sale are back after the coronavirus pandemic canceled it.

"We're very excited about this and we have a great turnout, with lots of donated plants for sale and lots of flowers from our gardens that were going to be in competition with," said Nell Cadue, the president of the Pocono Garden Club.

The Pocono Garden Club's flower show and plant sale have been going on for more than 50 years.

This year's theme is "A Magical Kingdom, Disney in Flowers."

The show features floral arrangements, made by members, depicting movies Disney produced.

"Frozen, Toy Story, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and others. So the creativity that comes from our members is something that's really special and I think a lot of the public would like to come and see it," said Joan Lippi, the flower show co-chair.

Not only will you be able to see all the beautiful arrangements, but you'll also be able to take home a plant of your own. All the money raised from the plant sale with go to three local nonprofits.

"I would say hundreds of plants," Lippi said. "Perennials and annuals at very good prices. These are native-grown plants that our members donate and they're perfect for Pennsylvania and native gardens."

And if the flowers aren't enough, there will also be a basket raffle and bake sale, as well as educational gardening presentations.

"We have a lot of new members now since COVID. A lot of people have joined and so it's a fresh face and a lot of new ideas and we're hoping lots of people will be coming and interested," Cadue said.

Admission is $4 for adults.

The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tannersville.