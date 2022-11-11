Pocono fire company gets new airpacks

Thanks to a state grant secured by Pocono Township officials, the fire company was able to upgrade the air packs for all of its firefighters.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Beaten down and worn, an air pack at the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company has been well used.

First Assistant Chief Michael McMann says air packs are an essential, powerful weapon for firefighters.

"The Scott packs, or the air packs, SCBAs, allow us to go into burning structures, car fires, hazardous materials — anything that the atmosphere will jeopardize life or injury," McMann said.

"We've been working for the fire company for about two years now to get this completed. Everything from, you know, COVID with supply chain issues. It's been a long time coming," said Jerrod Belvin, Pocono Township vice chair commissioner.

The assistant chief says these new packs are a game changer for the department.

"Lighter pack, improved harness, and the software now that we can actually monitor the firefighter inside IDLH environment and be able to figure out or find out what they're doing and how they're doing, and if it comes down time that we need to pull them out, or we need to pull everyone out because the situation has changed, we have that ability to alert," said McMann.

The assistant chief says firefighters will start getting training with the new packs in the upcoming weeks.