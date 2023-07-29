Pocono Canna Fest returns to Monroe County

Many traveled to Monroe County Saturday for a festival focused on sharing the benefits of cannabis. One woman says the simple plant changed changed her life.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Thunder Walker traveled from her home in Oklahoma to the Pocono Canna Fest in Chestnuthill Township saying the most important things in her luggage are her crystal, sage, and cannabis.

"So I actually travel to all the states where there is adult use or whether it's medical to actually connect through a green thread, all of the states together. It's like a big quilt to me. My father had cancer, so we started our cannabis journey, through that process, the medicinal process, and it talked about wellness," said Thunder Walker, Cannabis Real Estate Influencer.

Giving her and her dad, what she calls, a sense of physical and spiritual wellness while fighting lung cancer.

"He decided he wanted to go on Hospice and just really work with the plant and transition himself with his own choices," said Walker.

Although her dad is no longer with us, Thunder is now encouraging others to explore the realm of cannabis when it comes to taking control of their health like others in her own family.

"My daughter who has autism, and she's nonverbal, it allowed her to focus and actually learn and participate in her education," added Walker.

This is Kia's first time partaking in the Pocono Canna Fest, "Like you try, and you see how it makes you feel, and I realized that it helped with my anxiety," said Kia Marie Quintero, Saylorsburg.

This was her first time seeing cannabis through Thunder's point of view, "It helped me with my anxiety, and I've had really bad anxiety, and I feel like it can help others as well," Kia said.

Both say that this simple plant means so much more to them.

"If you consume cannabis, you're more likely to be mistaken as a bad parent, a bad caregiver, there's so many stigmas or just someone who is lazy. We're not lazy, we are scientists, we're advocates," said Walker.

Advocating for people like Thunder Walker's daughter and father, who she took care of with the help of a plant.