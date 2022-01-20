Pocono animal shelters benefit from Betty White Challenge

The challenge asked people to donate $5 to their local animal shelter on January 17, which would have been the late actress and animal activist's 100th birthday.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Call it the cat's meow.

Carbon County Friends of Animals Shelter in Jim Thorpe are thanking donors, who participated in the Betty White Challenge.

Manager Dana Dunbar says the response has been overwhelming.

"We post on Facebook like many other shelters did. We got a little bit over a thousand dollars. We had a lot of people drop some donations off, supplies that we can use," said Dunbar.

The challenge asked people to donate $5 to their local animal shelter on January 17.

That would have been the late actress and animal activist's 100th birthday, a purr-fect way to honor her.

"She helped you now many shelters, many animals so it's just great for a benefit for other shelters and us benefit from it and honor her on her day," Dunbar said.

From toys to food, even cleaning supplies; all of it goes to benefit more than 100 cats in the shelter.

"People don't realize it's a huge essential to keep us up and running," Dunbar said.

In Monroe county at the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, also known as AWSOM in Stroud Township, people showed up not only to honor White but to help the animals.

"It was incredible. We have never seen such an outpouring of donations whether it was money, whether it was $5 or $100, or it was food and bedding. It was absolutely incredible," said Melissa Cozze, Clinic Manager at AWSOM.

For some shelters money raised from the challenge was the most they've had received in such a short period of time.