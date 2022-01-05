Plow companies in Monroe County hoping for snow

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice spoke with business owners in the Poconos that rely on snow. They are hoping for some heavy snowfall.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The plows are lined up, and the salt is ready to be spread at Strauser Nature's Helpers in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg. All they're waiting for is the snow.

"Just getting everything ready, making sure, testing all of our trucks and spreaders, and making sure we have all the equipment on hand and on-site," Tom Rose said.

With snow in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday, employees are hopeful that heavier snow falls and sticks.

"We did have a little bit, the past maybe two weeks ago or so when they said we were going to get an inch, and we got a little bit more, but hopefully, we get a little bit extra this time, and we get some people out and making some money."

Managing and maintaining equipment is one thing, and that's why another business praying for snow is Pocono 4 Wheel Drive Center in Stroud Township.

"Snow is late this year, so we've been doing a lot of servicing from November to right up through. So I think right now, I think we are fairly caught up. We'll find out when the snow actually comes," said Paul Bridges, the owner of Pocono 4 Wheel Drive Center.

Bridges says that lately, it's been hard getting parts, but when they do, service is pretty standard.

"Most of the time, it's repetitious, wiring or a broken bolt or whatever, and we can get them going in a short period of time."

Those who work in the snow plowing industry know this is one of the busiest times of the year.

"A lot of people have a lot of money invested, and when it doesn't snow, it doesn't help them at all," Bridges said.