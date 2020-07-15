Pleasant Valley Elementary asking community for mask donations

Pleasant Valley Elementary in Chestnuthill Township wants to stay ahead of the need and is asking for community donations of child-fit face masks.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Notebooks, pens, and pencils aren't the only back-to-school necessities for students this upcoming school year; face masks will also be required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pleasant Valley Elementary in Polk Township wants to stay ahead of the need and is asking for community donations.

"Kid masks specifically because this is a K to 3 building with about 1,200 kids," said Roger Pomposello, Pleasant Valley Elementary principal.

Governor Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health are requiring masks in all schools at the start of the new school year.

"They don't have a say in this, and you know you have to come back to school eventually and it would be great to have an extra pair here or there and we will also be providing them. We have some also," said Pomposello.

Pleasant Valley Elementary is looking for child-size masks made with kid-friendly designs.

"I thought it might be a good idea to get maybe some with butterflies on them or some superheroes or just things to soften the approach. The first day of school is going to be much different this year," said Pomposello.

If you have homemade masks that you're able to donate, you can drop them off at the school, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"They will be washed before any of the kids get them and ready to go," said Pomposello.