Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network holiday toy program

A nonprofit organization in the Poconos is looking for some toy donations for its holiday toy program this year. Find out how you can help.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The toys are starting to pile up inside a storage room at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. Everything will go to families in need this holiday season.

"It's awesome," said Colleen Walsh, PVEN director. "It's so nice to see the smiles on kids' and parents' faces when they come in for toys. We are always looking for more because, as you can see, we still have some holes left at these tables. We can certainly use some help to fill them out."

It's all part of the nonprofits' annual holiday toy program. If you live in the west end of Monroe County and are falling on hard times, the organization wants to hear from you.

"We are looking for people to come and pick out toys for their kids. If you are low-income and live in one of our six townships, you're more than welcome to come out and sign up," said Walsh.

There are also toy donation barrels with PVEN logos at businesses throughout the west end. If you don't want to drop your toy off at the organization, just look for one of the barrels.

"We've had so much support from organizations and people off the street. We've been so happy."

If you plan to donate a toy, it must be new in the box or wrapping.