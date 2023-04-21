Planting the seed early to protect our planet

An elementary school in Monroe County hosted a celebration in honor of Earth Day for its nearly 900 students.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — From learning what they can and cannot recycle to how to plant their own vegetables, students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School near Brodheadsville learned how to take care of the world around them in honor of Earth Day.

"We're going to put stuff in the trash bin," explained kindergartener Atilla Demirican.

"Hands-on learning is very important. We want the kids to be out and see what they're doing. We want them to see that plant grow, not just a picture in a book. So, if we can get outside organizations, people who are passionate about Earth Day, passionate about taking care of our Earth, then that transponds to our kids," said Rachel Frable, Pleasant Valley Elementary School PTO president.

Educators from the Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority and high school students from the Enviro-thon team, 4H, and the Future Farmers of America all had stations at the elementary school in Monroe County to teach the nearly 900 kids about different ways they can help the planet.

"To educate the youth so they know how to grow their own produce, their fruits, vegetables, raise animals so they'll know how to survive," said 2022 PA Elite Miss US Agriculture, Stacy Romascavage, Monroe County 4H.

"If we start teaching them, especially this young, they can learn to be like about their environment and why it's important to take care of it," said Madisen Brooks, Pleasant Valley Envirothon.

And organizers hope that planting the seed early will help these kids continue to be good stewards for years to come.

"We need it to survive; we can't survive in space or other planets," said second grader Ava Shepley.

Protecting our precious Earth, not just on Earth Day, but every day.