Plans to fill vacant lots in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Murals are just Band-Aids for one of the many vacant lots along 600 block of Main Street here in Stroudsburg.

On Tuesday night, council members spoke about a new plan designed to fill empty lots once and for all.

The plan is to build a five-story building with 50 apartments and three retail storefronts.

But, in a 4 -2 vote, the Stroudsburg Borough Council denied the project, stating that council members wanted more time to review the plan.

"This is probably the first they've seen this project, period, and I don't think that is fair to force the people to make a judgment of this magnitude without proper preparation and so for that reason I would motion to deny this," said Matt Abell, Stroudsburg council vice president.

The mayor says if she had a vote, shovels would already be in the ground.

"We absolutely want to build and if I had a vote that night, and I tried, it would have been approved. That building needs to go up. It's beautiful as is. They met every piece of everything asked they had done and then some," said Mayor Tarah Probst.

People hope someday soon these murals of storefronts will actually become real storefronts and they say that's something downtown Stroudsburg needs.

"Council has an obligation to make the town prosper, not to try to see if they could just hinder everything that anybody wants to do. Look at it you got burned out buildings and vacant lots, it's a tragedy. This is the county seat of Monroe County," said Jack Muehlean, a Stroudsburg resident.

"It's just a unique situation and it's going to pass and you can mark my words were going to get this building up and utilized," said Mayor Probst.