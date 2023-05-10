Pink Light Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A walk in Monroe County was all about breast cancer research and awareness.
East Stroudsburg and Lehigh Valley Hospital Host the Pink Light Walk every year.
Students and survivors tell us they make the walk an annual tradition.
Organizers emphasized the importance of getting screened for breast cancer.
"Everyone should be getting their mammograms. And this is a great way to make sure that people do that, and also for support. Not just women get breast cancer first of all. Men can get breast cancer. And also, men are longtime, a lot of times, the support system for their wives, girlfriends, mothers that are going through that disease. And the stronger we are together, the more we can beat this terrible disease," said Victor Brozusky, march organizer LVHN.
More than 400 people participated in the Pink Light Walk.
