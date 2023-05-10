Pink Light Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

"Everyone should be getting their mammograms. And this is a great way to make sure that people do that, and also for support. Not just women get breast cancer first of all. Men can get breast cancer. And also, men are longtime, a lot of times, the support system for their wives, girlfriends, mothers that are going through that disease. And the stronger we are together, the more we can beat this terrible disease," said Victor Brozusky, march organizer LVHN.