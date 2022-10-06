Pink Light Walk held in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, hundreds gathered to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those battling it.
East Stroudsburg University and Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono hosted the 22nd annual Pink Light Walk.
An information fair was held before the walk, emphasizing the importance of early detection.
"It's not a death sentence to be diagnosed with breast cancer. More and more, we are seeing younger folks diagnosed, and so being vigilant and getting your mammograms, and if something doesn't feel right, get it checked out because early detection is so important," said Dave Woods, Director of the Pocono Foundation.
Walkers were led around the campus by the ESU marching band.
