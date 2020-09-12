Pfizer study volunteer talks about trial experience

There are several drug makers working to make a COVID-19 vaccine available. A volunteer for the Pfizer vaccine study works for Lehigh Valley Health Network.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Kenneth Miller is a respiratory care educator at Lehigh Valley Health Network Cedar Crest, near Allentown.

On the frontlines each day of the pandemic, he's seen what this virus has done to so many people.

"I've been working in critical-care medicine for 45 years. I have been working since I was 20 years old in ICUs and I've never seen anything like this," said Miller.

Miller is 65 years old, never contracted COVID-19, and is in relatively good health, other than asthma and hypertension. Both are controlled. He was given the opportunity to volunteer in Pfizer's clinical COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Miller received his first dose of either a placebo or the real vaccine in September and his second dose a few weeks later.

"Other than having a sore arm and feeling a little sluggish for a day, I felt fine. Three weeks later I came back, they did a COVID swab and they went ahead and gave me another injection, the same thing, a little bit of arm soreness and sluggishness," said Miller.

Miller says the vaccine and its side effects are very minimal to what getting the coronavirus can be like for some patients.

He says it's so important for people to educate themselves on the facts and not be fearful.

"I get it. No one likes to get injected, but if you want to return to a sense of normalcy, and do the things we all love to do, and protect your family, please, please consider this vaccine," said Miller.

Pfizer announced preliminary results last month that showed the vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease among trial volunteers who had no evidence of prior coronavirus infection.

"People have to understand that we do our job, but we are scared, too. I am scared to get this. There's a lot of excitement at the hospital, a sense of positivity that we may be moving forward and getting out of this war," said Miller.