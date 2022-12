John Caffese is facing theft and related charges after allegedly lying about where he lived.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania has filed a petition to suspend a judge in Monroe County without pay.

On Friday, theft charges were filed against Judge John Caffese.

Caffese was appointed as magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July.

Police say he falsified his residency status and accepted up to $20,000 he wasn't entitled to.

Caffese is due in court next month.