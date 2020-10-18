Free food for furry friends in Monroe County

The Furry Friends Foodbank opened up Saturday morning along Route 209 in Stroudsburg the place offers pet food and supplies for families in need.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A unique kind of charity officially opened its doors Saturday in Monroe County.

The President got the idea after working at an animal shelter and seeing how many people had to give up their pets because they couldn't afford food.

People stopped by today to pick up supplies and to donate.

"I think it's just as important as food banks for humans. A food bank for pets is very important. People's pets are very important, especially now with the pandemic going on, we're spending so much time at home. And if you have to get rid of your pet because you can't feed them, that's just heartbreaking," said Michelle Weidlich, Bangor.