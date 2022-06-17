Perfect weather for Camelbeach Waterpark opening

Camelbeach is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Whether it's going down a waterslide, staying afloat on the lazy river, or making waves in the wave pool, the weather was perfect to enjoy all Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark has to offer.

"Having a great day out in the sun and enjoying the opening day," said Traci Bruno of East Stroudsburg.

Hundreds of people came out for the opening day at Camelbeach near Tannersville, the largest outdoor waterpark in the state.

Traci Bruno and her family rented a cabana for the day.

"We like the privacy a little bit, and you know, just to be away from everyone, but at the same time be a part of the community," said Bruno.

Some boys from Pike County were out celebrating their buddy Anthony's birthday.

"I feel really good. I really like the big slide up there. It's really fun. I like going with my three friends over here on the four-seater," said Angelo Cosentino of Milford.

"It's pretty fun. Yeah. I would rate it a 9 out of 10. We got a little sunburned, but it will be OK," said Anthony Lordi of Milford.

Nearly all the water activities at the park are open, but officials are always looking to make things more fun for guests. That's why they're opening a new waterslide later this summer.

"We're calling it the Rival Racer, and it's a racer because it's eight lanes. You go into tubes. You go in 360s. Then it opens up so you can see how you're doing with the person next to you, and then it opens back up at the bottom, and you do it again and again so you can have the fastest time. You can beat your friends," said Tim Bayer, the vice president of facilities at Camelback Resort.

Bayer orchestrates the transformation from a ski mountain to a waterpark. He says as long as Mother Nature keeps bringing hot, sunny days like this, the summer season should be a good one.

"We're extremely fortunate to have such a nice outdoor environment," said Bayer. "People really embraced the waterpark all through the pandemic, and it brought a lot of new faces to the resort, and they just keep coming back. They just really, really love it."

