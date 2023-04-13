Folks spend their perfect day fishing in Monroe County

Many people in the Poconos took advantage of the warm weather.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — It was quite the family affair at Big Brown Fish and Pay Lakes in Chestnuthill Township.

Justin Smith from Delaware was on vacation with his family.

"Fishings are something we do all the time. You know, it's a good hobby of ours, nice to get the kids outside and kind of pass down a tradition that we did when we growing up," said Smith.

Teaching them how to bait a rod and hopefully reel in a few fish.

"I like fishing because sometimes it's really hard. but my least favorite part I like is that you have to wait. I'm not patient," said Peyton Rivera from Dover, Delaware.

Others like Lacey Rush say as long as you're in good company, the fish will come.

"Hook, line, and sinker. See fishing with my buddies," Rush said.

And he wasn't lying. Just a short while later, he caught one.

"The real secret, A worm, and a good hope and a prayer," said Rush.

People around the pond say they couldn't have picked a better day to cast a line and enjoy the Poconos.

"The weather's just fine," Rush said. "I couldn't ask for a better day. My first time here, and I'll be back."

"Beautiful weather. As you can see, tanktop. We've been fishing; what do we get like nine so far? You got three, bud," said Erick Marino of New Jersey.

With a tree full of bobbers, you can say nearly everyone caught something.