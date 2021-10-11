People spent day off outdoors in the Poconos

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area had no shortage of hikers and kayakers for the long holiday weekend.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — We might be in the season of fall, but it felt a little more like second summer outside.

People who had the holiday off spent it within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

We happened to be in the right place at the right time and caught up with this crew from Brooklyn, New York. They were on a three-day kayaking trip.

"It's absolutely spectacular. A little bit of rain yesterday but perfect timing. It was a wonderful weekend, no crowds, lots of colors, good wildlife, lots of friends. It was a perfect weekend on the river," said John Thomas, Brooklyn, New York.

"It was awesome. So great. We saw bald eagles, the foliage is starting to turn. It was awesome," said Pieranna Pieroni, Brooklyn, New York.

This crew is part of a kayaking club in Brooklyn, and they make this trip annually.

Laurie Bleich is a member.

"This was one of the warmest times. Usually, we have to wear tons of layers but this is perfect. We camped on one of the islands last night, so it was excellent. It's a three-day weekend so a lot of people are off and we can do it. It's perfect," said Laurie Bleich, Brooklyn, New York.

The park service has tents set up with all different kinds of activities for both kids and adults to enjoy. This is only here on weekends, but because it's a long holiday weekend, people can still enjoy it after they get off the trails or the water.

These hikers from Philadelphia were thrilled with the weather and took this as an opportunity to go walking through the Poconos.