There are new rules in an effort to curb littering at the scenic spot in the Poconos.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — People were enjoying all the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area has to offer.

There were new rules set ahead of the holiday weekend in an effort to curb littering at the scenic spot in the Poconos.

The biggest change prohibits picnicking in some areas of the park to prevent trash from being left behind.